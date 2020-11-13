Bayonne COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 11/12/ 2020 Information regarding -the re-start of Drive-Thru testing and potentially Walk-Up testing to be released over the next few days



Bayonne Mayor James Davis

Mayor Davis has informed us of the passing of an 76yr male, who also tested positive for COVID-19. This passing is the 81st in Bayonne since the beginning of the pandemic. Mayor Davis extends his condolences, on behalf of all of Bayonne, to the family of this man.

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 143*The number above reflects the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.