Ribbon-cutting for Bay One apartment building at 957 Broadway, Bayonne

City officials and business people joined developer Lance Lucarelli at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 91-unit Bay One apartment house, which was constructed on the former Resnick property at 46th Street and Broadway in Bayonne.  Pictured left to right: Third Ward Council Member Gary LaPelusa; City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski; Mayor Jimmy Davis; Katelyn Regan (Business Manager, Alliance Residential Group); developer Lance Lucarelli (The L Group); Council Member At-Large Juan Perez; Cindi Sisk Galvin (Business Development Officer, BCB Community Bank); and Vincent Davis (Vice President, Business Development, BCB Community Bank).

