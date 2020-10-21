NIGHT ON BROADWAY DINE OUT & SHOP OUT EVENT IN MIDTOWN AREA SET FOR THURSDAY, october 22

Recent Dine Out & Shop Out Bayonne -Photo River View Observer

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that a Dine Out & Shop Out Event on Broadway has been scheduled for Thursday, October 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed to traffic from 29thth Street to 32nd Street, in order to accommodate the event. Participating restaurants will set up tables, chairs, and tents on the street. The event will feature live music by David “Doc” Watson & Lisel Cox, and by Vinnie Ferrone.

In order to allow for event set-up, the street-closing on Broadway will start at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. Broadway will be closed until 11:00 p.m. that night, in order to provide time to remove dining furniture and equipment from the street.

No parking will be allowed on Broadway from 29th Street to 32nd Street from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., in order to provide space for dining on the street. Parking will be available in the nearby lots off Broadway operated by the Bayonne Parking Utility.

The Dine Out & Shop Out Event will observe the mask requirements and social distancing guidelines established by the State of New Jersey.

This event will be the latest in a series to help highlight Bayonne’s restaurants and businesses in different parts of the city.