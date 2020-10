Photo Caption 1- Marios Christodoulou, physical therapist, demonstrates new equipment available to treat a wide range of orthopedic conditions and sports-related injuries.

Photo Caption 2– Rehabilitation services located in Newport offers physical and occupational therapy, providing individually designed programs for patients based on comprehensive evaluation.

Jersey City, NJ, October 12, 2020 – Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, recently opened a new physical therapy and rehabilitation practice in Newport. In addition to physical therapy services, the Newport location offers convenient, close to home access to the hospital’s leading orthopedic program at the same location.