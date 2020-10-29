HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE Introduction to Social Media Analytics

Social media campaigns are not successful by accident; there is plenty of hard work behind it. They are also the result of trial and error, reading analytics, testing, and keeping a watchful eye, strategizing again and again. From the most vital campaign essentials to setting the correct standards and goals and identifying key performance indicators will allow you to take full advantage of all parts of social media to your benefit.

This course will teach you how to use social media analytics per major social media platform to help boost your campaign and sales. You will be able to get hands-on experience on how professionals manage social media campaigns to increase their brand performance and expand their client base.