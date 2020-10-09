Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis issued a proclamation declaring October to be Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the City of Bayonne. This presentation was one of many events organized by safe driving advocate Pam O’Donnell. Four years ago, her husband and daughter died in an automobile crash. That tragedy has compelled her to speak out before a variety of audiences about the importance of safe driving and the consequences of highway deaths. She has spoken to audiences at churches, schools, and corporations. The proclamation refers to public education programs sponsored by the National Safety Council and the Catch You Later Foundation. Pictured left to right: Public Safety Director Robert Kubert, Public Works Director Tom Cotter, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, Mayor Jimmy Davis, Ali O’Donnell, Pam O’Donnell, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, and Police Chief Robert Geisler.



