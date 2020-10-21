DINING, ENTERTAINMENT, AND CLASSIC CARS IN BAYONNE’S BERGEN POINT ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that a dining, entertainment, and classic car event on Lower Broadway has been scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed to traffic from 5th Street to Cottage Street, in order to accommodate the event. Participating restaurants will set up tables, chairs, and tents on the street.

In order to allow for event set-up on Saturday, October 24, the street-closing on Broadway will start at 10:30 a.m. Broadway will be closed until 5:30 p.m. that night, in order to provide time to remove dining furniture and equipment from the street.

No parking will be allowed on Broadway from 5th Street to Cottage Street from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in order to provide space for the event, along with set-up and break-down activities.

The Bergen Point event will observe the mask requirements and social distancing guidelines established by the State of New Jersey.

This event will be the latest in a series to help highlight Bayonne’s restaurants and businesses in different parts of the city.