Dining and Entertainment on Uptown Broadway Set for Friday, October 9 and Thursday, October 15

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that outdoor dining and entertainment events on Uptown Broadway have been scheduled for Friday, October 9, and Thursday, October 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The event of Friday, October 9, will take place on Broadway from 41st Street to 45th Street, with a rain date of Saturday, October 10. Live music will be provided by Keith Borelli and Bennett Rhode.

The event of Thursday, October 15, will take place on Broadway from 33rd Street to 38th Street, with a rain date of Friday, October 16. Live music will be provided by Dave “Doc” Watson and Lisel Cox.

On both dine out nights, a portion Broadway will be closed to traffic in the area of each event, in order to accommodate the outdoor dining and entertainment.

Participating restaurants will set up tables, chairs, and tents on the street.

The event organizer is City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski. The Council President said, “These special events are all about supporting local restaurants and small businesses during this trying time. We are happy to extend the success of our recent Downtown and Midtown dining events to our Uptown area.

Mayor Davis said, “I would like to thank Council President Ashe-Nadrowski and all participating businesses for planning these great events. We should all do whatever we can to support our local small business community.”

In order to allow for event set-up, the street-closing on Broadway will start at 4:00 p.m. on the night of each event. Broadway will be closed until 11:00 p.m. that night, in order to provide time to remove dining furniture and equipment from the street.

No parking will be allowed on Broadway in the outdoor dining areas from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., in order to provide space for the restaurants and entertainment.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain dates of Saturday, October 10, and Friday, October 16, would have the same hours and street closing details described above for Friday, October 9, and Thursday, October 15.

The dining and entertainment events will observe the mask requirements and social distancing guidelines established by the State of New Jersey.