Mayor James Davis and members of the City Council with Asseblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti proudly cut the ribbon on the brand new Starbucks on Goldsborough Drive and Rt 440. .

Mayor Davis said “Our community remains laser-focused on bringing life to many of the long-dormant properties in Bayonne, especially the former Military Ocean Terminal. Today is another milestone towards the rebirth of our great Bayonne!”