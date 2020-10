Mayor Davis and father place ballots in drop box:

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and father James Davis placed their completed ballots in the secure election drop box in front of City Hall at 630 Avenue C in Bayonne. Mayor Davis said, “My dad and I voted this morning. Please make sure you vote via the mail-in ballot. Once you have filled out your ballot completely, you can drop it at the designated secure ballot drop box located in front of City Hall.”