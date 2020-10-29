Addressing Gaps and Growing Demands amid Pandemic, Mayor Fulop Mobilizes and Expands Innovative Approaches for Vulnerable Homeless Residents

Jersey City Implementing Cutting-edge Technology to Modernize Public Health Strategies for Most Needy

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are announcing innovative, mobile sanitation and hygiene solutions to expand support services for at-risk homeless residents who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. To meet the growing demand for municipal services and address gaps in critical health services amid the pandemic, Jersey City is launching two new Health Buses to expand outreach efforts significantly.

The buses include two full shower and bathroom units, two laundry machines, a medical consult room, and free wireless Internet access. The buses will be deployed along a regularly scheduled route and address acute spikes in homeless or emergency management scenarios.