A Q&A INTERVIEW WITH DR. STEFAN BALAN DIRECTOR OF ONCOLOGY SERVICES AT JERSEY CITY MEDI CAL CENTER

Stefan Balan, MD is the director of Oncology Services at Jersey City Medical Center. He is board certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. We sat down with Dr. Balan for a one-on-one discussion about his background, why he chose to practice at JCMC and what he sees for the future of oncology services at the hospital.

Q: You have an interesting background. You did a medical fellowship in hematology and oncology at New York University, then you left the big city for Vermont and quickly found yourself in academia at an Ivy League medical school. How has your journey influenced your practice?