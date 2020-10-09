37th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to Benefit Special Olympics NJ

Members of the Jersey City Police Department will join other Hudson County law enforcement agencies to raise money for the Special Olympics New Jersey by participating in the 37th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

JCPD Officers will run through the Jersey City leg of the route carrying the “Flame of Hope,” which is escorted by more than 3,000 officers total through 26 communities, ultimately making its way to the lighting of the Special Olympics New Jersey cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.

10:30 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020

Intersection of Communipaw and West Side Avenues, Jersey City, NJ