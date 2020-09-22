New Jersey to Provide Opioid-Overdose Antidote Naloxone for Free to Residents September 24-26 at Participating Pharmacies Across the State

Residents Can Obtain Free Naloxone at 322 Participating Pharmacies Without Providing Name or a Prescription
11 Hudson County Pharmacies to Participate
Jerry’s Drug and Surgical Supply in Bayonne
Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding in Hoboken
Acme Pharmacy in Jersey City and West New York
Riteaid in Jersey City
Walgreens in Jersey City and Union City
Midtown Pharmacy in Kearny
Shoprite Pharmacy of Kearny
Walmart in Kearny and Secaucus
CVS in North Bergen and Secaucus
Trinity Pharmacy in Union City
Park Avenue Pharmacy in Weehawken
Governor Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson today announced the state will offer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone (commonly called Narcan) for free to residents at participating pharmacies throughout New Jersey from September 24th through 26th.