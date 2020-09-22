New Jersey to Provide Opioid-Overdose Antidote Naloxone for Free to Residents September 24-26 at Participating Pharmacies Across the State

Residents Can Obtain Free Naloxone at 322 Participating Pharmacies Without Providing Name or a Prescription

11 Hudson County Pharmacies to Participate

Jerry’s Drug and Surgical Supply in Bayonne

Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding in Hoboken

Acme Pharmacy in Jersey City and West New York

Riteaid in Jersey City

Walgreens in Jersey City and Union City

Midtown Pharmacy in Kearny

Shoprite Pharmacy of Kearny

Walmart in Kearny and Secaucus

CVS in North Bergen and Secaucus

Trinity Pharmacy in Union City

Park Avenue Pharmacy in Weehawken

Governor Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson today announced the state will offer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone (commonly called Narcan) for free to residents at participating pharmacies throughout New Jersey from September 24th through 26th.