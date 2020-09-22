learn a language at Hudson County Community College Continuing EDUCATION

Learning a second language offers benefits that go far beyond just broader communication and crossing language and cultural barriers. Although we are all familiar with some of the more common reasons why bilingualism is advantageous, some other surprising advantages are rarely explored. Learning a second language increases cognitive ability according to recent research. It also enhances soft skills, which are a combination of people, social, and communication skills. Moreover, a second language usually increases mastery of the native language as well as a renewed appreciation for it. Certain World Languages predominate today’s necessary technologies such as the internet as well as industries and agencies.

﻿Source: World Economic Forum



A second language offers marketability and professional development. The Continuing Education Department at Hudson County Community College welcomes you to join our language institute where you have the opportunity to learn the basics of a new language and expand your view on cultures.