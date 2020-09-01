HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESENTS Podcasting for Beginners

Kimberly Sumpter had a 17-year career in the radio broadcasting industry, starting as an intern at 97.9 the Box in Houston. She became a Promotions Director at KIIZ-FM in Killeen, TX, while hosting the rated #1 rated midday show in Central, TX, for over two years. She jumped from market #141 to market #5, where she worked as an on-air announcer at KRNB-FM 105.7 before becoming a News and Traffic reporter and Assistant Promotions Director at 94.5 KSOUL and 97.9 the Beat in Dallas. Kimberly currently hosts and produces the Sistahs Connect podcast. She’s a Community Business Academy instructor for Rising Tide Capital, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities through entrepreneurship and the owner of the Wax Kandy Candle Co. Q