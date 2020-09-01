HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESENTS Podcasting for Beginners

Ever since the advent of the digital revolution, podcasts have become a staple of our society. The ability to become a content creator is easier than ever, with technology readily available and a wide range of subjects that can be covered. The Continuing Education department at Hudson County Community College is offering a brand new program at an introductory price that will give individuals the tools they need to venture into this medium.
Kimberly Sumpter had a 17-year career in the radio broadcasting industry, starting as an intern at 97.9 the Box in Houston. She became a Promotions Director at KIIZ-FM in Killeen, TX, while hosting the rated #1 rated midday show in Central, TX, for over two years. She jumped from market #141 to market #5, where she worked as an on-air announcer at KRNB-FM 105.7 before becoming a News and Traffic reporter and Assistant Promotions Director at 94.5 KSOUL and 97.9 the Beat in Dallas. Kimberly currently hosts and produces the Sistahs Connect podcast. She’s a Community Business Academy instructor for Rising Tide Capital, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities through entrepreneurship and the owner of the Wax Kandy Candle Co. Q
Podcasting Essentials For BeginnersDays: Mondays & WednesdaysDates: September 14th thru October 14th, 2020Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pmInstructor: Kimberly SumpterPrice: $45 – Special Introductory Price!Register