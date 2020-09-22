Head of Jersey City’s Finance Department gets Distinguished Appointment to Improve Fiscal Policies Affecting Municipalities Nationwide

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today the prestigious appointment of Jersey City’s Director of the Department of Finance, John Metro, to the Committee on Governmental Budgeting & Fiscal Policy, a national think tank for emerging issues, concepts, and techniques in public finance. As a member of the committee, he will work in conjunction with other government finance professionals from across the nation to advise and recommend policies in budgeting, management, and related public finance areas.



