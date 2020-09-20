Details Revealed for Upcoming 30TH annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST); Experience the Heart of Art and Culture in Jersey City – Virtually!

Mollie Thonneson and Alan Walker, Programming: Virtual Garden Gallery Tour

NJ’s Largest Art Tour with 4 days of Gallery Exhibitions, Artist Talks, Demonstrations, and Performances, all from the Comfort of your own Home

JERSEY CITY—Mayor Steven M. Fulop announces the 30th anniversary of the largest art tour in the state of New Jersey, the Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST). To celebrate 30 years of growing success, the City of Jersey City is hosting a four-day extravaganza of virtual events from October 1 through October 4, 2020.

“Every year we are broadening the scope of JCAST to incorporate more and more new and upcoming artists, and as we go virtual for the first time this year, we have even more exciting art and events planned to mark our 30th anniversary. JCAST highlights Jersey City’s dynamic city culture by showcasing our unparalleled arts community and the incredibly talented artists who live and work here,” said Mayor Fulop. “The annual event always draws thousands of people from near and far, and I anticipate even more participation this year as we invite everyone to virtually experience our expansive gallery in a safe and comfortable way.”

For the first time, JCAST Live! will be held via Zoom, featuring studio tours, art demos, and panel discussions with artists, arts organizations, and collectives from all over Jersey City, in partnership with Art House Productions. For a full description of events and festivities, visitors are encouraged to go to www.thejcast.com, which serves as the main resource for all JCAST information. It includes a calendar of events taking place virtually and other JCAST-related affairs.

For those looking to get out and explore our expansive citywide art gallery, thejcast.com will have options for open air, self-guided experiences. Take a walk and discover the region’s largest, wide-ranging outside art gallery through the Jersey City Mural Arts Program (JCMAP). Visit a local park and discover artwork printed on banners courtesy of “Walk Bye” and the Jersey City Parks Coalition. Visit a Jersey City Free Public Library branch to uncover Drawing Rooms’ “Prayer Flags” flying out front.

“There really is something for everyone, whether you’re new to the arts or a steadfast supporter,” said Christine Goodman, Director of Cultural Affairs. “By offering our events virtually for the first time this year I think we will be able to expand our reach so that residents and visitors alike will discover why Jersey City truly is the heart of art in New Jersey.”

This year will also feature “Artivism”, a thought-provoking virtual program to be held during JCAST weekend’s evening hours, in partnership with Jersey City Theater Center. Those looking for rich discussions around topics such as community engagement and the arts, the arts as a catalyst for change, and the arts as a global connector can tune into Zoom for this series.

profiles. Discover artists by medium (photography, ceramics, etc.) and message our JCAST Art Concierge if you’d like to purchase a piece and have it delivered to your doorstep!

This year’s virtual events will be accessible to the disabled community. ASL interpretation and captioning will be available through Zoom. JCAST is encouraging participants to describe visual content within their events and you can request this in the chat box of each event. If you need assistance accessing the online platforms or content please contact jcast@thejcast.com. If you have other access needs please contact access@thejcast.com

Presented by Bank of America. Special thanks to JCAST Partners: Art House Productions, Goldman Sachs, the Jersey City Economic Development Corporation, Jersey City Theatre Center, the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, and the Historic Downtown Special Improvement District.

Made possible by Mayor Steven Fulop, the Jersey City Municipal Council, and the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.

Image 1: Mollie Thonneson and Alan Walker, Programming: Virtual Garden Gallery Tour

