BAYONNE RESTAURANT INTERIORS CAN OPEN FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, WITHIN STATE GUIDELINES

Broadway Diner interior -Source Yelp

Governor Phil Murphy has announced that New Jersey restaurants can resume indoor dining on Friday, September 4. They must follow various state guidelines, due to the Coronavirus.

Restaurant patrons will be required to wear masks unless they are eating, under the age of two, or have a health issue.

Restaurant staff members will be required to wear masks.

Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart.

Restaurants will be required to follow enhanced sanitation procedures.

Guests must place orders only at a table, and staffers must bring food and beverages only to tables.

Patrons will be barred from walking around while eating.

Seating will be limited to a maximum of eight customers per table — unless everyone is from an immediate family or the same household.

Reservations will be encouraged for greater control of customer traffic. Customers will be required to provide a phone number if making a reservation.