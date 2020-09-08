bayonne offic e on againg to offer appointments to help pre-screen seniors for medicare programs

Source: Bing

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bayonne Office On Aging will host its annual Medicare open enrollment pre-screening sessions. They will take place on select Tuesdays and Thursdays in September and October, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 630 Avenue C. City Hall is located on Avenue C between 27th and 28th Streets. Any Bayonne senior coming to any of the pre-screening sessions must make an appointment prior to arriving. All participants must wear masks and gloves, in order to comply with Coronavirus guidelines. They must also maintain social distancing during the appointments. They must sign a disclaimer. All participants must be prepared to complete business with all of the necessary documents and have the ability to communicate with someone independently.