Bayonne Kayak Event and Family Fun Set for September 26

Last years Bayonne Kayak event -River View Observer photo

Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne City Council announced that they will present the third annual Paddle the Peninsula, a kayak event, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at DiDomenico-16th Street Park, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Mayor Davis said, “Paddle the Peninsula will be a great experience for all participants. We look forward to this fun event, which will enable our residents to enjoy recreation in Newark Bay. Come and have a great time on the water with your family, friends, and neighbors.” For safety reasons, kayakers must be at least 18 years of age.

For more novice participants, kayaks will enter Newark Bay from the boat launch at the foot of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. This year, more experienced kayakers will enter the water at Rutkowski Park and will paddle down to 16th Street. Rutkowski Park is located in the northwestern corner of Bayonne, just north of Stephen R. Gregg-Bayonne County Park. All participants should still call to register and to obtain further details. Participants may either bring their own kayaks or sign up to use ones provided at the event. The barbecue and other on-shore activities that were part of last year’s event will not take place this year, due to the Coronavirus. The boat launch is located on Newark Bay, west of Avenue A, and below the end of West 16th Street.

Registration for the event is required, so that the right number of kayaks and other supplies can be ordered. To register, please call Jackie in the Bayonne Public Works Department at 201-858-6131.

Mayor Davis concluded, “Paddle the Peninsula is just one of the many great activities that the City of Bayonne has to offer. We hope you will register and join us on Saturday, September 26.”