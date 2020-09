Between 18th to 25th Streets

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that a Dine Out and Shop Out Event on Broadway has been scheduled for Thursday, September 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed to traffic from 18th Street to 25th Street, in order to accommodate the event. Participating restaurants will set up tables, chairs, and tents on the street. Participating stores will have sidewalk sales. The event will feature live music. Additional details will be announced.