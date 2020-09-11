BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 9/10/2020



Bayonne Mayor James Davis



COVID-19 UPDATE 9/10/2020

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 20*

The number above reflects the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.

OEM UPDATE: To date, 1,363 Bayonne residents have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of where that test was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 Bayonne residents have passed away due to Coronavirus-related illnesses. The Bayonne Department of Health continues to advise residents that have recently taken a COVID-19 test to be sure to answer their phones for our Contact Tracers and Dept of Health Staff. These conversations are vital in helping to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.