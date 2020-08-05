Photo credit: Courtesy of Ilene E

The NJ Young Filmmakers’ Festival in partnership with the Bridge Arts Festival in Bayonne, NJ will be screening award-winning works from the 2020 NJYFF winners as part of the Family Drive-In Movie Experience hosted by Bridge Arts in Bayonne, NJ. Log into www.driveinbayonne.com for the movie schedule.

For consecutive Saturday’s in August, there will be a screening of the top award winning NJYFF shorts preceding the featured drive-in movie offerings.

Program 1 – Saturday August 15th, 2020:

“ Empty” by Vic Pater, Middletown High School South

“ Growing Pains” by Jennifer Ruiz-Gonzalez, East Brunswick Tech – School of the Arts

“Suspend” by Ashley Schmid, Pratt Institute, NY

“When the Wiggle Met the Giggle” by Cydney Williams, University of Vermont, VT