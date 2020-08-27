Mayor Fulop’s Proposed Budget with NO Tax Increases Passes City Council as Proactive Efforts Prove Effective





$70M Pandemic Budget Impact Proves no Match for Jersey City; Administration’s Aggressive Stance to Fund Critical Services and find Cost Savings helps City Overcome Unprecedented Financial Hardships

Two weeks after Mayor Steven M. Fulop introduced the CY 2020 municipal budget – which once again includes no tax increases – the City Council passed the $658 million budget plan 6-2-1 at a special budget meeting Tuesday, citing the Mayor’s aggressive approach to help Jersey City overcome $70 million in expenses and revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.