Jersey City Moves Forward on Parking Deck for Central Avenue Business District

Project was a Focus and Priority for Councilman Michael Yun before Passing

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today that the city is moving forward on a project that was a priority for the late Ward D Councilman, Michael Yun, prior to his passing. The city will engage in a public/private partnership to construct a new 7-story residential building with views of the NYC Skyline, in addition to a multi-level parking garage with 400 public parking spaces to replace the existing smaller, and often overflowing, surface lot. The project will be heard at the Planning Board meeting on August 25th, and will serve as both community and business district parking for The Heights.