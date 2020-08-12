JERSEY CITY Mayor Fulop Furthers Support for Small Businesses with Community-Driven Revitalization Efforts to Boost Commerce and Expand Opportunities

Central Avenue Redesign to Boost Heights Business District

Jersey City MayorSteven M. Fulop



Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today the Central Avenue Streetscape Redesign and Roadway Improvements project to transform The Heights’ main commercial thoroughfare into a premier shopping district with enhanced safety and beautification. The redesign project will stimulate the nearly mile-long shopping district along Central Avenue which is home to 240 storefronts, 1,400 employees, and thousands of visitors per day. With improvements to pedestrian and vehicular safety, traffic flow, and overall aesthetics, the redesign will encourage shopping, dining, nightlife, culture for the community, and future redevelopment.