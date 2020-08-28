Jersey City Expands Recreational Opportunities to Improvise Youth Activities and Professional Development while Adhering to Safety Restrictions

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today the new Department of Recreation and Youth Development is offering small group in-person activities and virtual events while adhering to the New Jersey Department of Health “Guidance for Sports Activities”. In an effort to improvise traditional recreational programming, the city has been providing “pop-up” activities for small groups in 8 parks throughout the city while also moving professional development programming to online.