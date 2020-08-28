HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FEATURES NLN PRE-ADMISSIONEXAM PREPARATION

|The NLN Pre-Admission Exam evaluates the academic ability of nursing majors to identify the most qualified candidates among those seeking admittance into nursing schools nationwide. This course assists students in preparing for the exam by mastering the subject matter covered in the math and science portions. Students will also learn test-taking strategies that will help them achieve a high composite score.
|Saturdays, October 17th – November 21st, 2020
Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Price: $229
*space is limited, please register early*
