HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FEATURES Basic Italian Level II COURSE

|This is a continuation of our Basic Italian Level I course and follows the communicative approach by improving grammar skills and concepts that are integral in communication. You will continue to expand your communication skills in varying situations and improve your overall understanding of the language. The course is structured to ensure the concepts learned in the beginning are reinforced with each subsequent class to enhance language retention. Anyone with a basic understanding of the Italian language can participate in the course to improve their skills.
