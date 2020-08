The Small Business Grant Program is currently open and accepting applications. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 14, at midnight. All businesses in Bayonne should apply for this grant. Applications can be done online at https://hudsoncounty.smapply.io/prog/hudson_county_small_business_grant_program/ or paper applications can be picked up at and returned to City Hall. For questions call the office of Business Administration at 201-858-6109.

See story here Bayonne Small Business Grants