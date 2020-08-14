COVID-19 UPDATE FOR BAYONNE AS OF 8/13/2020

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 26*

The number above reflects only the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.

OEM UPDATE: To date, 1,300 Bayonne residents have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of where that test was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 74 Bayonne residents have passed away due to Coronavirus-related illnesses.

STATEMENT FROM THE BAYONNE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: “Since the beginning of this public health emergency contact tracing has been a key mechanism in breaking the chain of transmission and slowing community spread among those infected with COVID-19. Currently, the Bayonne Health Department is investigating multiple cases of young people in their late teens and early 20s who are not responding to our calls and/or not providing us with contacts. So, families of these young people, if you know your young adult is getting tested for COVID please inform them that they MUST answer the call. We need cooperation not just from this group, but everyone in an effort to reduce the spread of transmission. Thank you.”