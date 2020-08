Ribbon-cutting at Choripan Argentinian Grill: Bayonne City officials and local business leaders took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Choripan Authentic Argentinian Grill at 27th Street and Broadway. Pictured left to right: First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll III, City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Mayor Jimmy Davis, manager Felix Lopez, Valentina Varguez, owner Leo Novillo, and Council Member At-Large Juan Perez.



Share this: