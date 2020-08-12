General

BAYONNE Summer Sounds by the Bay Music in the Park on August 12, 19, and 26

Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Division of Recreation have announced the three remaining evenings scheduled for the 2020 Summer Sounds by the Bay music series at DiDomenico-16th Street Park.

AUGUST 12 SUMMER SOUNDS BY THE BAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED

On Wednesday, August 12, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting, the Large Flowerheads will bring to life the musical sights and sounds of the groovy ’60s. The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Sonny & Cher, The Mamas & The Papas, Tom Jones, The Monkees, Jefferson Airplane, and so many more!

