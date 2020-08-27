Bayonne summer sounds by the bay announces last show to be held september 2

2020 Summer Sounds by the Bay music series at DiDomenico-16th Street Park.

On Wednesday, September 2, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting, the Large Flowerheads will bring to life the musical sights and sounds of the groovy ’60s. The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Sonny & Cher, The Mamas & The Papas, Tom Jones, The Monkees, Jefferson Airplane, and so many more! Note: This event was originally scheduled for August 12, but was postponed.

Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Division of Recreation have announced the remaining evening scheduled for the 2020 Summer Sounds by the Bay music series at DiDomenico-16th Street Park.

Each performance will be begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. and will held at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, which is located between Avenue A and Newark Bay.

Please bring your own chair. Chairs will not be given out at the park.

Social distancing will be enforced at all times.

Face coverings are required when social distancing of six feet between individuals cannot be maintained, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health, or when an individual is in extreme heat. (Set forth by the New Jersey Department of Health).

On music days, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance.

For more information, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or email BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM.