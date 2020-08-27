BAYONNE COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUGUST 27, 2020

Under the direction of Mayor Davis, OEM provides weekly updates on the status of Bayonne in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.

Mayor Davis has advised us that an 82yr male Bayonne resident has recently passed away from Coronavirus-related illness. The Mayor extends his sympathy, on behalf of the entire city, to the family of our late neighbor.

The number above reflects the Bayonne residents that are CURRENTLY COVID-19 Positive.

Bayonne Residents CURRENTLY Positive – 16*

OEM UPDATE: To date, 1,338 Bayonne residents have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of where that test was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 Bayonne residents have passed away due to Coronavirus-related illnesses. The Bayonne Department of Health continues to advise residents that have recently taken a COVID-19 test to be sure to answer their phones for our Contact Tracers and Dept of Health Staff. These conversations are vital in helping to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

BMC UPDATE: Currently, there are no COVID positive Bayonne residents inpatients at Bayonne Medical Center.

BOARD OF ED UPDATE: Open parking for residents in all Bayonne Public Schoolyards is ending. All vehicles must be removed from schoolyards by September 1, 2020.