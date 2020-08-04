ARCHDIOCESE OF NEWARK ANNOUNCES EIGHT CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WILL NOT REOPEN THIS FALL IN WAKE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Two Schools in Union City will Consolidate to St. Joseph of the Palisades in West New York

Offers Transition Support for Students, Families, Faculty and Staff

Newark, NJ – In response to the urgent need to address enrollment loss and growing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark has announced that five elementary schools will not reopen this fall and three elementary schools will consolidate with nearby school communities.

The Office of Schools and the Finance Office of the Archdiocese have been monitoring and evaluating projected enrollment, increasing financial fragility, and the level of support these schools would require since they were already experiencing formidable challenges prior to the pandemic.

Noting that funding resources for Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese were critically reduced since the outbreak of COVID-19 and that paid registrations for the 2020-2021 school year are dramatically reduced, the Office of Schools and Finance Office agreed that the current status of some schools is unsustainable. Consequently, they presented recommendations to Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, who approved the following:

The following schools will not reopen: