WJBarnabas Health Named Presenting Sponsor of the New Jersey “Last Dance” World Series Baseball Tournament

West Orange, NJ (July 13, 2020) – RWJBarnabas Health, the largest most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, has been named the presenting sponsor of the New Jersey “Last Dance” World Series.

Created to support high-school student athletes who missed out on the opportunity to compete for their schools during the spring baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey “Last Dance” World Series, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, will kick off with pool play July 14-16 at nearly 60 sites across the state.