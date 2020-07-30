Small business grants of up to $10,000 from Procter & Gamble – LISC Partnership

A $1.2 million investment from Procter & Gamble and their Secret Deodorant brand, LISC is offering relief and recovery grants of up to $10K to help small businesses in under-served communities.



The partnership will prioritize the needs of women- and minority-owned beauty salons and barbershops, childcare centers, and other family-owned ventures, with the Secret brand’s contribution specifically assisting Black female entrepreneurs.



The grant round opened on Monday, July 27th and eligible businesses are encouraged to register.

Register

For those seeking a small business relief grant, please visit LISC’s Small Business Grants FAQ page for more information.



This is an opportunity to bring much needed capital to entrepreneurs who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, and who received the least federal stimulus assistance. I hope you will share this with the small businesses in your community.

https://www.lisc.org/nyc/

Valerie White Executive Director LISC NYC

Subscribe to River View Observer by Email



