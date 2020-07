Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Police Director Tawana Moody announce 15 new police officers to take the Oath of Office on Thursday, July 16th, at 2:30p.m. Nearly 90% of those being sworn in represent various minority populations as part of the Administration’s diversity recruitment efforts.

The Fulop administration has made diversity recruitment a top priority, and as a result, 70-percent of the new officers hired since 2013 have been minorities.