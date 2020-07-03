Mayor Fulop announces Municipal Outdoor Pools Open for Jersey City Residents to Cool off during Hot Summer Months

Pavonia/Marion Pool

City also Reopens Playgrounds and Public Splash Pads Following Safety Precautions & Regular Cleaning Schedules

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today the reopening of two public pools as well as all city playgrounds and splash pads as the scorching summer temperatures set in and the city works to reopen its public spaces and services to the community at large, on the heels of three-plus months of the pandemic lockdown. The recent summer heat spell has beckoned the call to open municipal pools, and following the state’s lifting of restrictions, the city will start to reopen the outdoor pools to the public tomorrow – with all social distancing protocols strictly enforced.