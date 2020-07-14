Mayor Fulop Advancing as Leader in Green Technology, Transforming NJ’s Largest Municipal Fleet to most Expansive EV Fleets in the Country

Jersey City MayorSteven M. Fulop



Jersey City 1st to Introduce Electric Police Cars & Garbage Trucks under Executive Order for Full Electrification by 2030

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today the expansive implementation of electric vehicles throughout Jersey City’s municipal fleet to become the first on the East Coast with fully electric garbage trucks and some of the first EV Police response vehicles. The infrastructure advancements to New Jersey’s largest municipal fleet fall under the Mayor’s Executive Order to require 10% of all new municipal fleet vehicles to be fully electric this year where available, with a goal of 100% of new municipal fleet vehicles to be fully electric by 2030.