Madeline FIADINI LORE FOUNDATION HOSTS ONLINE AUCTION FOR

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on everyones lives including the Madeline Fiadini LoRe Foundation for Cancer Prevention (MFL).

As a result, they have had to cancel a recent fundraising event.

MFL relies on the proceeds from fundraisers to pay for 100 screenings a month.

This wonderful foundation remain committed to their mission of cancer prevention and to providing free screenings to those who do not have insurance and are not eligible for other funding sources.

Please support the Madeline Fiadini LoRe Foundation by viewing the amazing items on their online auction and placing your bid.

It’s just a click away. Check it out now!.

Time is running out. There are still lots of great items at unbelievable prices!!