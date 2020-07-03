Madeline FIADINI LORE FOUNDATION HOSTS ONLINE AUCTION FOR

|The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on everyones lives including the Madeline Fiadini LoRe Foundation for Cancer Prevention (MFL).
As a result, they have had to cancel a recent fundraising event.
MFL relies on the proceeds from fundraisers to pay for 100 screenings a month.
This wonderful foundation remain committed to their mission of cancer prevention and to providing free screenings to those who do not have insurance and are not eligible for other funding sources.
Please support the Madeline Fiadini LoRe Foundation by viewing the amazing items on their online auction and placing your bid.
It’s just a click away. Check it out now!.
Time is running out. There are still lots of great items at unbelievable prices!!
“Our Mission is to make cancer prevention programs available to the community we serve. Our Focus is to grant access to the tests and/or screenings necessary to those individuals who may otherwise be denied. Our hope is to enrich the Life of every individual in need, one at a time.”