Jersey City Arts Fund Committee Seeks Feedback from Jersey City Voters

The members of the Jersey City Arts Fund Committee are asking for feedback from Jersey City voters regarding the Jersey City Arts Fund Referendum slated for the November 2020 Ballot. In February 2020, the City Council approved a referendum ballot question that would establish a Jersey City Arts Fund (JCAF) to support local arts and culture organizations, artists, arts education, and more. Money for the Fund would be raised through a small property tax. The City Council has indicated that they would set the tax at either a quarter-penny or half-penny per $100 of assessed property value, but have set a cap of 2 cents per $100:



