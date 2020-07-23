General

Hudson County Community College VIRTUAL SUMMER BOOK FAIR July 23 – August 31

HCCC President Chris Reber
** FREE! **
E-BOOKS KIDS BOOKS AUTHORS ART PROJECTS LIVE READINGS VENDORS CLASSES& MORE!Our annual Summer Book Fair draws hundreds of community members each year, who look forward to rifling through our donated book selections, purchasing new books, meeting authors, and enjoying the free activities and summer fun with friends. This year we aim to provide you with a taste of that experience and hope you find some summer reading inspiration – Online!
ENTER HERE
Live Virtual Storytime
Every Thursdaystarts today at 1:30!
ENTER HERE
Featuring
teNeues Publishing Books & Stationery
Laylani Crafts
Author Serena T. Wills
Mariama Books Books by Mrs.Berry-Pettus
Donna Rega
ArtKJ’s Adventures by Kevin Lewis
Tina’s Creations
Melo’s Sweets
Linzer Lane
WireSoul
DecorStuck Pages
Richard La Rovere Books & Art
withStorybook Readingsby HCCC’s Gabert Library & Student Government
andLiberty Summer Virtual Art Activitiesby HCCC’s Department of Cultural Affairs &Educational Arts Team

Discover more personal enrichment and professional development programs atHudson County Community College by visitingwww.hccc.edu/continuingeducation

