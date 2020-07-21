Hudson county community college presents Self-Discovery &Personal Growth

Have you ever felt like you don’t know where you belong? Or you’re not sure which path is the right path for you? Or perhaps you just can’t make the time? This workshop will help you find the right blocks to build your foundational skills, which will help you thrive in your professional and personal life. We will practice being calm in the face of adversity, learning all about our strengths, turning our weaknesses into something that can benefit us in the long run as we go through The do’s and don’ts of life, and how to let your inner light shine through. We will explore your values, as self-development takes place. This workshop will empower you and help you feel the way you’ve always wanted to feel.

Days: FridaysDates: July 24th – August 7th, 2020Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Instructor: Fariha TasneemPrice: $45Location: Online

