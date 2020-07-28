HUDSON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE Microsoft Office Training

Microsoft office is a well-renowned software suite that is used by millions worldwide and has numerous applications for the work or home environment. In a lot of ways, these programs have made everyday tasks easier for everyone and continue to be an integral part of our society. The applications can be used on all computer platforms, mobile devices, and can be accessed from anywhere around the world. With these tools in your arsenal, you will be able to stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of the many features Microsoft office has to offer.Source: Fidelity Group The Continuing Education Department at Hudson County Community College is offering courses throughout the summer to help anyone interested in building up their Microsoft office skills or if you only need a refresher. Classes will start soon, so please take a look at the courses below and click on the links for more information.
Intro to MicrosoftWord and ExcelDays: Mondays & WednesdaysDates: 8/10/2020 – 8/26/2020Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pmInstructor: Robert BolmerPrice: $120Click for more Information
IntermediateMicrosoft ExcelDays: Wednesdays & FridaysDates: 7/29/2020 – 8/12/2020Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pmInstructor: Adael AcostaPrice: $99Click for more Information
Advanced Microsoft Excel
Days: Tuesdays & FridaysDates: 8/14/2020 – 9/1/2020Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pmInstructor: Robert BolmerPrice: $99
Participants will receive an email detailing information on accessing the live class.
Excel WebinarsWe are also offering one hour webinars in Excel that will cover a range of topics that a beginner to an advanced user can find useful. Click on each webinar to view detailed information on what will be covered.
Excel:Tips & TricksDay: ThursdayDate: 8/13/2020Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pmor6:00 pm to 7:00 pmPrice: $15
Excel: Functions forData AnalysisDays: ThursdayDate: 8/20/2020Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pmor6:00 pm to 7:00 pmPrice: $15
Excel: Organizing Data with Pivot Tables Days: Tuesday or ThursdayDates: 8/4 & 8/6Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pmor6:00 pm to 7:00 pmPrice: $15