Hudson County Community College Foundation Announces New Christopher M. Reber Endowed Scholarship Fund

HCCC President Christopher Reber (second from right in foreground) with officers and members of HCCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at an induction ceremony.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation Board of Directors Chair, Joseph Napolitano, Sr., announced that the College’s President, Dr. Christopher M. Reber, has pledged a personal donation of $50,000 to establish an endowed scholarship fund for full- and part-time HCCC students. Dr. Reber will fulfill this pledge through payroll deduction over the next five years. He plans to continue adding funds to the scholarship endowment throughout his lifetime and through his estate planning.

Mr. Napolitano said Dr. Reber created the endowment to provide a stable and perpetual source of income that will assist HCCC students in paying tuition and achieving their academic goals with fewer interruptions or postponements.

More than 90% of HCCC students are eligible for financial aid or scholarships. The Christopher M. Reber Endowed Scholarship will be awarded by the HCCC Foundation Award Selection Committee to full- and part-time students enrolled at the College, including Dreamers and international students, who are in good academic standing; have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.5; and demonstrate financial need.