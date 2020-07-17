Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee launches art box mural project



(Photo captions: examples of utility boxes with artwork in Berkley, California.

Photo used with permission, Kate Harper Blog)

The Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee today launched the “Art Box Mural Project” to beautify 15 utility boxes along Washington Street. The City of Hoboken, along with the committee, invite all artists who live or work in Hoboken to submit art proposals reflecting the theme of “equality and inclusion” to be painted on the utility boxes. 15 selections will be based on relevance to the theme, quality of work and proven experience with similar projects. Artists without previous public art experience are also encouraged to apply.

“Hoboken is committed to beautifying our public spaces and supporting our local artists, and I’m thrilled the arts committee is undertaking this quality of life initiative,” said Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. “The theme of equality and inclusion selected by the committee for the murals is an important one, as Hoboken will always be a fair and welcoming place where all are treated with respect. Thank you to all seven members of the arts committee for their continued efforts on this important project for our City.”