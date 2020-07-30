Gebroe-Hammer’s Niko Nicolaou Arranges $23.75M Sale of the Fairmount at McGinley Square in Jersey City’s Newest Budding Neighborhood

Core Multifamily Asset Features 58 Apartment Homes & 3,200 SF Commercial Space

In one of Jersey City’s most popular budding multifamily investment submarkets, Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $23.75M sale of The Fairmount at McGinley Square, featuring 58 newly constructed Class A apartment homes atop 3,200 SF of prime commercial space. Executive Vice President Niko Nicolaou exclusively represented the seller, KABR Group, and procured the buyer, Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) Properties.